White House Economic adviser Larry Kudlow slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday for the breakdown in the latest round of stimulus talks, saying the administration no longer believes she’s negotiating in good faith.

“Our team now believes that the Speaker has no intention on compromising on key issues,” Mr. Kudlow said on Fox News. “She is going to hold up key assistance — like the PPP assistance and unemployment assistance — and she is stringing us along.”

His comments came after Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin Thursday morning about several remaining disagreements.

The list of issues remain from the summer months, such as funding levels for state and local governments and unemployment insurance, as well as the balance between OSHA worker protections and liability protections.

And while both parties have prioritized funding for school reopenings and child care, they remain at an impasse on the amount. They also are at odds over which type of tax credits to include, with Democrats emphasizing child credits and an Earned Income credit and Republicans considering one for businesses.

The Speaker also pushed for funding for the election — less than a week away — and funding for the Census, both top Democratic priorities Republicans have criticized as not related to the pandemic.

Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Mnuchin have been negotiating a comprehensive deal for months, and while optimism spiked last week that a deal could be reached in time for the election, the core divisive issues remained at a deadlock.

While Republicans blamed Mrs. Pelosi, Democrats said the administration wasn’t doing enough to get the spending-skeptical Senate on board with a deal.

“The President’s words that ‘after the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen’ only have meaning if he can get Mitch McConnell to take his hand off the pause button and get Senate Republican Chairmen moving toward agreement with their House counterparts,” Mrs. Pelosi wrote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, committed to putting any deal the White House signed off on to a vote “at some point,” but several Senate Republicans remain concerned about another nearly $2 trillion deal.

