Rapper Lil Wayne praised President Trump’s proposals for Black communities on Thursday and posted a photo on Twitter of himself meeting with the president in Florida.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus

besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” tweeted the artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The White House confirmed that Mr. Trump met Lil Wayne on Thursday at Doral, the president’s golf club in Florida.

The “platinum plan” is the president’s proposal to bring about $500 billion into Black communities, encourage more investment in Black-owned businesses, provide better health care, expand educational opportunities other steps.

Last week, rapper 50 Cent revealed his support for the president. He tweeted that he dislikes former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s tax plan, and will vote for Mr. Trump.

Lil Wayne’s music includes an anti-police song from his 2015 album, Free Weezy, about racism among police.

The lyrics include, “Oh Lord, what are we runnin from? The police cause they already killed enough of us. Stay out them streets cause they don’t f— with us, they huntin us. We in a race against racists, that’s a color run.”

Comedian Ian Karmel, commenting on the rapper’s meeting with the president, said on Twitter, “Just to go on the record early, here… I’m gonna keep listening to Lil Wayne.”

