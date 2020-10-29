Michael Moore says polling showing Joe Biden’s campaign with a big lead over President Trump is wrong and will likely be exploited by the Republican’s “evil genius” on Election Day.

The left-wing director told The Hill’s Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball that he sees echoes of 2016 when he looks at the Democrat’s behavior.

“He’s been pretty much doing what Hillary [Clinton] did,” Mr. Moore said Thursday. “He’s come to Michigan a couple of times, but he hasn’t for the last 10 days. I’ve been, like, putting out there on social media and saying that ‘Where’s Joe Biden? Why isn’t Biden coming to Michigan?’ Remember Hillary not coming to Michigan, not going to Wisconsin? Why is Pence here in Flint the other day? Why is Trump in Lansing, Trump in Muskegon? Trump everywhere!”

Mr. Moore was a statistical outlier among high-profile liberal pundits in 2016 in terms of polling skepticism.

“I wake up every morning with the assumption that Trump believes he’s going to win and that’s good enough for me,” the director said. “He thinks he’s going to win and I know he’s an evil genius and he’s smarter than all of us. And I know people hate to hear that, but I’m sorry.”

