The Oregon Republican Party has urged a “no” vote on a ballot measure that would make the state the first in the nation to decriminalize possession of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, calling it “radical.”

Measure 110 would reduce penalties for possession of small amounts of illicit drugs from a Class A misdemeanor to a civil violation subject to a citation and a $100 fine, as well as establish a Drug Treatment and Recovery Services Fund paid for in part by marijuana taxes.

The Oregon GOP executive committee issued Wednesday its recommendation for a “no” vote on the ballot initiative, sponsored by the New York-based Drug Policy Alliance.

“The second part of this ballot measure is harmless; it is the first part that is radical,” said Oregon state Rep. E. Werner Reschke in a statement. “This measure, in essence, legalizes hard drugs by eliminating the external disincentives to possess and use them. The drugs included in this ballot measure include cocaine, heroin and meth.”

Violations of the state law against illicit drug possession are currently subject to a maximum penalty of a $6,250 fine and up to one year in jail.

The measure is supported by a who’s who of left-tilting organizations, including the Oregon Democratic Party, labor unions, the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Oregon, as well as singer John Legend and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

“This measure expands access to treatment and removes unfairly harsh punishments for minor, nonviolent drug offenses, so people with addiction can more easily recover,” said Yes on 110. “People will no longer be arrested and put in jail simply for possession of small amounts of drugs. Instead, they will receive a health assessment and be connected to the right treatment or recovery services, including housing assistance, to help them get their lives back on track.”

Measure 110 would also reduce the penalties for possession of larger amounts of illicit drugs, which include LSD, Oxycodone and psilocybin, making it a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The fundraising has been lopsided, with supporters raising $5.7 million and foes less than $100,000, with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Advocacy contributing $500,000 to the Yes on 110 camp, according to Ballotpedia.

Opponents, including the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and Oregon Recovers, argue that the measure would redirect funding from existing addiction services—as well as schools—while creating centers that would only be required to offer screenings and referrals, not treatment.

“Oregon’s addiction rate is 3rd highest in the nation — more than 400,000 Oregonians are struggling daily to cope with addiction,” said No on 110. “Yet Oregon ranks near last (47th) in the nation in access to addiction treatment. Measure 110 does nothing to change that, and will only make our addiction crisis worse.”

Some Democrats also oppose the measure, including former Gov. John Kitzhaber, who said it would make treating addictions more difficult.

“This is a terrible idea,” Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton told Fox12. “It’s disconnected to what’s best for Oregonians. It will lead to increased crime and increased drug use.”

