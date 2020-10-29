PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police and federal agents said they found a van containing low-grade explosives as the city tries to stem the widespread unrest that followed the fatal police shooting of a Black man.

Spokesman Rob Cucinotta of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the explosives and incendiary devices were found Wednesday night while the city was in the midst of an overnight curfew.

He said several people associated with the van found downtown were being investigated. He declined to say if they were in custody.

Philadelphia police plan to release more information Thursday.

The finding follows two days of civil unrest following the shooting Monday of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. Police said he was shot outside his home after ignoring orders to drop a knife.

The city has seen a rash of ATM thefts this year in which people used low-grade explosives to vandalize or steal the bank machines. Philadelphia police said that nine ATM machines had been exploded this week.

