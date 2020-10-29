BELLEVUE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho State Police are investigating what they describe as a possible murder-suicide involving a central Idaho police officer and a coffee shop owner.

Police said 28-year-old Hailey police officer Jared Murphy and 34-year-old Bellevue coffee shop owner Ashley Midby were found dead in an office area adjacent to the coffee shop last week.

Police say Murphy and Midby knew each other, and that both died due to gunshot wounds.

The Idaho Mountain Express reported Wednesday that Murphy lived in Bellevue and was running for mayor of the city.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower declined to tell the newspaper whether any weapons were found at the scene, or who is thought to have carried out the possible murder-suicide.

Murphy began working as an officer with the Hailey Police Department in 2018. City officials said they are cooperating with the investigation.

