NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Thursday marks the last day in Tennessee to vote early in person for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says more than 1.8 million Tennesseans have voted as of the close of polls Monday, already surpassing the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

Tennessee offers 14 days of in-person early voting.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, hours and more with the GoVoteTN app or at GoVoteTN.com.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Tuesday.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by local election commissions via mail by Election Day’s close of polls. Officials are urging voters to drop off ballots inside the one post office designated in each county by Election Day afternoon where county election officials will pick up ballots.

