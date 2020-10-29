President Trump on Thursday pointed to record third-quarter economic growth as proof he’ll deliver “historic prosperity” in a second term, and he warned that Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden would impose “punishing lockdowns” if elected.

Campaigning in Tampa, Florida, Mr. Trump took an early victory lap by celebrating third-quarter growth of 33.1 percent. He noted that it was the biggest jump in gross domestic product since the government began keeping records in 1947.

“If you asked me two weeks ago, I’d have taken 12 percent,” Mr. Trump told supporters at a campaign rally. “This is bigger than any nation. This explosive economic growth is four times what the experts expected.”

The historic growth came just after a historic economic contraction of 34.1 percent in the second quarter, as businesses were forced to layoff millions of workers and shutter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the state, Mr. Biden told supporters in Coconut Creek, Florida, that he won’t shut down the economy if he wins the presidency.

“I’m not going to shut down the country. But I’m going to shut down the virus,” Mr. Biden said.

The former vice president said Mr. Trump has “given up” on fighting the pandemic, accusing the president of holding a “superspreader” event in Tampa.

“He’s doing nothing. Donald Trump has waved the white flag and surrendered to the virus,” Mr. Biden said.

In addition to spreading the virus, he said, Mr. Trump is spreading “division and discord.”

Two new polls released Thursday showed Mr. Biden holding slight leads in the state that Mr. Trump won in 2016.

“You hold the key,” Mr. Biden told his supporters. “If Florida goes blue, it’s over. On Nov. 3rd we’re going to unite this country and show the world who we really are.”

Mr. Trump said he’ll win Florida, partly on the strength of rising support from Hispanic-American voters.

“Biden’s agenda will devastate the Hispanic-American community,” the president said. “According to the poll numbers I’m shown … we are now beating the Democrats for the first time ever with Hispanic-Americans.”

