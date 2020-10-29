The U.S. cannot afford the type of lockdowns that are returning to Europe, President Trump told Florida supporters on Thursday, as western nations battle another surge of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a Tampa rally, Mr. Trump pointed to protests in Italy over new restrictions.

“The people are tired, they can’t do it anymore,” Mr. Trump said.

The president told Americans to work and learn at home and avoid large groups from mid-March until the start of May, but he says American will not resort to heavy restrictions again.

“We’re never gonna lock down again, We locked down, we understood the disease and now we’re open for business, that’s what it is,” Mr. Trump said.

He contrasted his position with that of Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden, who once suggested he would consider new restrictions if scientists recommended them.

Mr. Trump’s defiance comes in the face of worrying trends in the pandemic. Average daily case counts are hitting records and hospitalizations are on the rise, worrying experts who say the U.S. will face a serious crunch as the virus collides with flu season.

The president focused on progress in helping COVID-19 patients survive with better treatments.

“We have the lowest infection-fatality rate anywhere in the world by far,” Mr. Trump said.

The U.S. case-fatality rate — the share of people of who test positive and then die — is at 2.6%, or better than places like Mexico, Italy, and the U.K., and slightly ahead of France’s rate.

But it’s certainly not the lowest, with Germany at 2.1% and South Korea at 1.8%, to name a few, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The president says Mr. Biden approach to the virus is too weak and people must get on with their lives.

Mr. Trump pointed to his own recovery earlier in the month.

“If I can get better, anybody can better,” he said.

Nearly 1,000 people were reported dead from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the U.S. toll reaches a world-leading 228,000 deaths.

