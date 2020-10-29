President Trump slammed the recent court decision extending mail-in ballot deadlines in Pennsylvania on Thursday, urging his supporters to drive up turn-out.

A 3 day extension for Pennsylvania is a disaster for our Nation, and for Pennsylvania itself. The Democrats are trying to steal this Election. We have to get out and VOTE in even larger numbers. The Great Red Wave is coming!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected a Republican request to expedite the mail-in ballot dispute from Pennsylvania, a key swing-state for the presidential election.

That move allows Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court decision to stand. This means the state can continue counting those ballots through November 6, even if there isn’t a clear postmark unless there was evidence it was mailed after election day.

Republicans have been frustrated with Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, arguing the decision violates federal law setting Election Day as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, and that that shouldn’t have been altered by a state court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.