Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday condemned a recent attempted attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Riyadh and said the attack was “launched indiscriminately” against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday it had intercepted several drones that contained explosives that were launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and were targeting civilians and residential property.

“This irresponsible escalation coincides with the Houthis’ declared desire to strengthen their ties with Iran,” Mr. Pompeo said.

He called on Iran to “stop enabling the Houthis’ aggressive acts against Yemen and towards its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia.”

The secretary said the actions “demonstrate that the Houthis are not serious about seeking a political solution in order to bring peace to Yemen.”

His comments come one day after the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh issued a rare warning to American citizens of a potential drone attack on the city.

“The embassy urges American citizens to stay alert, and to immediately review and take necessary precautions,” the embassy said.

It advised U.S. citizens to “immediately seek cover” if a loud explosion is heard or sirens are activated and warned that falling debris from an intercepted missile or drone could pose a “significant risk.”

“After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance,” the embassy said.

Hours later, the embassy updated the warning and said that it is “no longer tracking reports of missiles or drones headed toward Riyadh.”

