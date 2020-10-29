An October heist of GOP resources in the battleground state of Wisconsin may upend the 2020 race for the White House.

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin GOP in the final weeks before the 2020 presidential election, according to reports. Wisconsin GOP chairman Andrew Hitt told the Associated Press that his team noticed suspicious activity last Thursday and that the hack appeared to begin as a phishing attempt.

The Republican National Committee is aware of the problem involving the Wisconsin GOP and is working with the state party.

“We have been in contact with the state party and are assisting them through this process,” said Michael Ahrens, RNC spokesperson, in a statement. “The RNC never left Wisconsin after 2016, and we are confident that our ground game and the millions we are spending on TV and digital will deliver us another win there in 2020.”

The FBI in Milwaukee did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding the hack. Mr. Hitt told the Associated Press he contacted the FBI on Friday.

President Trump, who won Wisconsin in the 2016 election, is returning to the state to campaign in Green Bay on Friday afternoon.

