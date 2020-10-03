Attorney General William P. Barr has tested negative for COVID-19 despite attending a White House event last week, where seven guests have since tested positive for the dangerous virus, the Justice Department said Saturday.

“The Attorney General is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 both yesterday and today,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a tweet.

Mr. Barr was spotted last Saturday sitting in the front row at the Rose Garden ceremony when President Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

At least seven guests at the event have since tested positive for COVID-19, including Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who attended the event, has also tested positive for coronavirus. Following Judge Barrett’s nomination, the two were spotted chatting in close proximity.

Neither Mr. Barr nor Mrs. Conway were seen wearing masks during the chat. Mr. Barr also mingled with other guests at the event.

After the nomination ceremony, Mr. Barr traveled to Oklahoma where he participated in a roundtable with members of the Cherokee Nation and local prosecutors. Mr. Barr was wearing a mask during that event.

