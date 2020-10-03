BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut lawmaker has asked the top state prosecutor to investigate the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot inside a social club and then stumbled outside where he was struck by a car that fled.

State Sen. Marilyn Moore said Saturday she wanted to ensure a fair review of the Sept. 27 death of Nayir Nixon in Bridgeport.

No arrests have been made.

Nixon was shot inside a club managed by a member of the Bridgeport City Council, Moore said in a letter to Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. Moore also cited a fraud investigation that has led to corruption charges against the city’s former police chief.

“I believe the city would benefit if your office leads the investigation,” Moore, a Democrat, wrote.

After the shooting, Democratic Councilwoman Eneida Martinez told The Connecticut Post that the Keystone club had been permanently closed.

Jackie Scott, Nixon’s grandmother, called the victim “a gentle, sweet soul.”

