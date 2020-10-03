Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, pushed Saturday for the White House to give frequent, detailed and transparent updates about President Trump’s condition as he battles the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Rubio said a significant increase in conspiracy theories and outrageous claims warranted the Trump administration regularly providing accurate details about the president’s medical condition.

“Lies spread much faster than fact checking,” Mr. Rubio said on Twitter. “And why we should all be skeptical of outlandish rumors.”

Mr. Trump announced shortly after midnight Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and he was taken that evening to Water Reed military hospital.

White House doctors held a press conference outside Walter Reed to discuss the president’s condition Saturday morning, around three hours after Mr. Rubio urged transparency from the administration.

The White House subsequently issued a memorandum Saturday afternoon saying Mr. Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, misspoke several times about his diagnosis during the morning press conference.

