A nationwide candlelight prayer vigil to support President Trump as he navigates a personal encounter with coronavirus has been organized for Saturday night by Amy Kremer, a long time conservative Tea Party activist and organizer of Women for Trump, a grassroots group recognized by the Trump campaign.

The event, Ms. Kremer said in a public announcement, will start at 8:45 p.m. ET in any location across the nation, and is directed to anyone who wishes to pray for both Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who both have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Choose a location and gather with your friends, family, local GOP, Women for Trump, Latinos for Trump, Black Voices for Trump, MAGA and other group that wants to pray for the president and first lady,” Ms. Kremer advised in her outreach, which went public early Saturday morning.

Others have faith on their mind as the president undergoes treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed Hospital in the nation’s capital. The hashtag #prayfortrump led the national trends on Twitter for hours on Friday, and even traditional foes of Mr. Trump called for a faith-based response.

“God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough,” liberal MSNBC host Rachel Maddow tweeted early Saturday morning.

In the meantime, Twitter has already taken action to help curtail the inevitable negative commentary about Mr. Trump on social morning.

“Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone are not allowed and will need to be removed,” the official Twitter communications team said in a statement on Friday night.

Smaller prayer events have already been organized. A vigil was held Friday afternoon for Mr. Trump and the first lady on Friday in Danville, Virginia which included a “massive food giveaway” for local families in need according to WSLS, a local NBC affiliate.

“We’re praying for the president and his wife, and we’re praying for this nation,” Ralph Rhyne, founder of God’s Final Call Warning Ministry, told the station, which noted that the Three Angels Message Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted the event.

