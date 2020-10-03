Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, his office announced Saturday morning.

The announcement makes Mr. Johnson the third Republican senator to test positive for COVID-19, the contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in a span of roughly 24 hours.

Mr. Johnson was exposed on or after Tuesday, Sept. 29, to a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19, his office said. He was subsequently tested Friday afternoon and tested positive too.

“Senator Johnson feels health and is not experiencing symptoms,” his office said Saturday. “He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor.”

President Trump announced early Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, later that evening while experiencing symptoms.

Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina each announced Friday they tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Mr. Johnson, 65, has been in office since 2011 and is currently the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

