Doctors gave President Trump a dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a second treatment for his COVID-19 infection, his White House physician said around midnight Friday.

Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a memo released by the White House that the president did not require supplemental oxygen as of late Friday, but doctors decided to start the Remdesivir therapy.

“He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably,” Dr. Conley said.

He said, “This afternoon, in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the president up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring. This evening I am happy to report that the president is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy.”

The president tweeted around midnight, “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

Remdesivir is an additional therapeutic for the president in his battle with the infection. Dr.Conley said earlier Friday that the president was given an experimental antibody injection developed by Regeneron. He is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

Mr. Trump was taken to Walter Reed earlier Friday evening, less than 24 hours after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He has been experiencing fatigue and a low-grade fever, and he is expected to spend several days at the military hospital.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.