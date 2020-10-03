Twitter users wishing death to President Trump on the platform in light of him contracting the novel coronavirus risk being suspended from the service, the social media company announced Friday.

Without mentioning Mr. Trump by name, Twitter reiterated part of its abusive behavior policy that prohibits posts “that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease” against anyone.

Twitter stressed the rule applies to tweets made involving anybody and will be removed. Subsequent violations may result in suspension, according to Twitter’s abusive behavior rules.

Several congresswomen of color and other verified Twitter users regularly subjected to online threats and harassment argued the company seemed to be selectively enforcing the rule, however.

“So… you mean to tell us you could’ve done this the whole time?” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, asked from her Twitter account.

“Seriously though, this is messed up,” added Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat. “The death threats towards us should have been taken more seriously” by Twitter, she tweeted.

Sophie Walker, the chief executive of the Young Women’s Trust feminist organization in the U.K., echoed the congresswoman’s concerns and indicated they were hardly alone.

“The women on here who have spent years reporting threats of death and violence are all too aware this does not mean suspension. Shame it took a President’s illness for you to notice,” she tweeted.

Mr. Trump announced early Friday he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and he was subsequently taken to Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

COVID-19 has infected millions of Americans and killed more than 200,000 since the coronavirus outbreak started late last year in China and quickly spread to virtually all corners of the globe.

Mr. Trump, 74, is at high risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 due to his age.

A spokesperson for Facebook said the social network is removing “death threats or content targeted directly at the president that wishes him death,” meanwhile.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.