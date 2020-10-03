MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - October is Vermont Archives Month and the theme this year is “Vermont Voice and Vote,” state officials said.

Vermont’s theme “was selected in recognition of a monumental year that brings us a new census, a presidential election, and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos in a written statement. “Through our state’s written records, we can discover ways the words and the voices from Vermont’s past inform the lives and the issues of Vermonters today.”

Events include a video storytelling session inspired by the archival holdings of the Waterford Historical Society, a transcrib-a-thon of women’s diaries hosted by the University of Vermont’s Silver Special Collections Library, and a research-a-thon sponsored by the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration, the secretary of state’s office said.

More information about Vermont Archives Month and a schedule of events can be found online at vtarchivesmonth.org.

