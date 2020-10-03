President Trump is “doing very well,” is not on oxygen and his fatigue and cough are improving, his doctor said Saturday.

“At this time the team and I are extremely happy,” Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a press conference with nine other doctors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The doctor said the president did have a fever earlier this week but “since Friday morning, he’s had none.” He later clarified he was not on oxygen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Mr. Trump was taken to Walter Reed earlier Friday evening, less than 24 hours after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He is expected to spend several days at the military hospital.

The president is walking around, in good spirits, and told his doctors he felt like he could walk right out of the hospital on Saturday.

Mr. Trump’s heart rate is in the 70s to 80s and his blood pressure is where it’s historically been, from 110 to 120, according to the doctor.

The president received a dose of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, and will continue a five-day course. Doctors are encouraging him to eat and drink and work. He’s also received an experimental antibody injection from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and is taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

“We remain cautiously optimistic,” Dr. Conley said.

Dr. Conley said repeatedly the president is not on oxygen “right now” but was evasive about whether he had been at any point.

The doctor said the White House is conducting contact tracing because of his infection but the doctor was not able to shed light on when he got infected.

Dr. Conley said the first lady is doing well and did not need to be admitted to the hospital.

