D.C. is reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases as the U.S. is seeing its highest rate of cases since mid-summer.

After five weeks of caseloads in the 200’s, the District reported more than 300 new cases each week over the last three weeks. Earlier this month on Oct 5., the daily number of new cases reached 105, the highest reported since June 1.

Other states are also seeing case hikes as the U.S. set a record Friday for the highest number of daily new cases with over 88,500 confirmed by Johns Hopkins University. The new record is nearly 5,000 more cases than the previous record set one week ago — which was the highest number since July when over 77,000 daily cases were reported.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked at a press conference Thursday about the recent rise of cases in the District, and she said she does not believe the increase amounts to a spike.

“I think what is very, very clear is the actions of D.C. residents, and businesses, and people heeding the health advice is helping to keep our numbers from going through the roof,” she said.

The District has been in Phase Two of reopening since mid-June. Residents must wear masks in public, gatherings are limited to 50 people or less, and dining establishments are limited to 50% of the lowest capacity allowed.

As of Friday, the District reported 17,144 total cases and 646 deaths. The U.S. has more than 8.98 million total cases and 229,096 deaths, the highest amounts worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

