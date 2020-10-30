President Trump will embark on a marathon campaign swing of 14 rallies in seven swing states in three days heading into Election Day, his campaign said Friday.

Mr. Trump will hold four rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

On Sunday, the president will travel to Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, with the last rally of the day scheduled for 11:30 p.m. in Miami.

On Monday, the president will travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and back to Michigan, where he plans to end the day with a rally in Grand Rapids at 10:30 p.m.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.