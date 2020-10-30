President Trump told supporters in Michigan on Friday that Democrat Joseph R. Biden would wreck the state’s economy by eliminating fossil fuels and locking down businesses again in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Campaigning in Waterford Township, the president said the election “is a matter of economic survival for Michigan.”

“Joe Biden is going to lock down your state, wipe our your factories, ship out your jobs … and send your state into a very deep recession,” Mr. Trump said at an airport rally. “Biden has vowed to abolish the entire U.S. energy industry. This is not great for selling your beautiful cars — gas prices of $6 and $7.”

Mr. Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition” the economy away from fossil fuels. He has later backtracked on that comment, for example, denying that he would try to eliminate natural-gas “fracking.”

A new poll this week by the Trafalgar Group shows Mr. Trump leading narrowly in Michigan, 49 percent to 46.6 percent. Mr. Biden leads by 6.5 points in the Real Clear Politics average of public polls.

The president said Mr. Biden will reverse the economic recovery, noting that gross domestic product grew at a 33.1 percent annualized rate in the third quarter.

“Biden will eradicate the economy,” the president said. “I will eradicate the virus and make the economy better than it’s ever been. I’m delivering the great American comeback.”

Under a Biden administration, Mr. Trump said, “there will be no school, no weddings, no graduation, no Christmas, no Fourth of July.”

“There will be no future,” he said.

The president also criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for hampering the state’s economy with coronavirus restrictions.

