Joseph R. Biden hasn’t let an avalanche of corruption claims stop him from claiming son Hunter is “the smartest guy I know.”

The Democratic presidential nominee came to his troubled son’s defense this week during an online event hosted by media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Hunter Biden’s lucrative business dealings have come under fire from former associate Tony Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant who confirmed the authenticity of emails found on an abandoned laptop.

Mr. Bobulinski, speaking on his previous role at an investment company called Sinohawk Holdings, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week in a bombshell interview that voters “should be demanding that [Hunter Biden’s lucrative business deals around the world be] investigated.”

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned?’” Mr. Bobulinski said of an exchange with Jim Biden about Sinohawk’s partnership with the Bidens and wealthy Chinese oligarchs.



“Plausible deniability” was the reply Mr. Bobulinski said he received from the former vice president’s brother.

Regardless, the 2020 presidential hopeful said a great example of Hunter’s intelligence took place during family conversations about accepting the vice president slot for then-nominee Barack Obama in 2008.

“So I got off the train, went home, true story,” Mr. Biden said, Fox News reported Thursday. “We sat down [in] the back and I had my deceased son Beau, who was then the Attorney General of the state of Delaware. And I had my son. Hunter, is the smartest guy I know. My daughter who is a social worker. And my and the whole family was there. And we sat in the back porch…”

Mr. Biden has maintained since 2019 that he has “never” talked about his son’s business ventures.

