Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Friday made his first return trip to Iowa since the caucuses and said President Trump’s “weak and chaotic China trade policy” has hurt farmers and manufacturers “so badly.”

Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Mr. Biden said it “really bugs me” that on Mr. Trump’s watch “ethanol margins have tanked and Iowa’s manufacturing facilities are idle and even closing.”

The comments served as a counter to the attacks from Mr. Trump and his allies who have cast Mr. Biden as weak on China and questioned whether his son Hunter’s business dealings with China have clouded the former vice president’s judgment, leaving him susceptible to blackmail.

Mr. Biden also took umbrage with Mr. Trump’s insistence at a recent rally that “Some people say our farmers do better now than they did when they actually had a farm.”

“What is this guy’s problem?” Mr. Biden said. “Who does he think he is?

“Look, I will do what he has been unable to do,” he said. “I will mobilize a true international effort to stop China’s abuses so we can strengthen manufacturing and farming in Iowa and across the country.”

“I am going to hold China accountable, which he hasn’t from the [coronavirus] pandemic on,” he said.

Mr. Biden also mocked Mr. Trump’s questioning of his mental capacity, reminding voters of how the president said the continental army seized airports in the Revolutionary War.

“And he talks about mental acuity? Woah,” Mr. Biden said.

