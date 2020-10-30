WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Illinois authorities have turned Kyle Rittenhouse over to Wisconsin authorities.

Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for Illinois’ Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies picked up Rittenhouse shortly after an Illinois judge OK his extradition.

At the Illinois-Wisconsin border, about five miles (8 kilometers) from the Illinois courthouse, where a hearing on Rittenhouse’s extradition was held earlier in the day, the Lake County deputies “exchanged custody” of Rittenhouse to Kenosha County deputies, Covelli added.

The transfer at the border occurred at 3:45 p.m., shortly after the Illinois judge issued his ruling approving the extradition.

