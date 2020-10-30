Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner cautioned Friday about consequences for “wannabe fascists” considering acting as unofficial poll watchers on Election Day next week.

“I’ve got a jail cell, and I’ve got criminal charges and you can stand in front of a Philadelphia jury — which, by the way, is a diverse jury — and you can explain why you thought it was OK to come to Philly and steal our votes,” Mr. Krasner, a Democrat, said on CNN.

“This is the birthplace of democracy,” Mr. Krasner added. “Wannabe fascists, stay home, and if your idea of how to have a democratic election is to steal it, then I’ve got something for you.”

Voting ends Tuesday throughout the country in elections including the presidential race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Trump has encouraged his supporters to monitor the election process in person, raising concerns about potential voter intimidation that recently led Mr. Krasner to speak out.

“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office continues to work with our partners in law enforcement and government to ensure every voter gets to vote and that every vote is counted,” Mr. Krasner said in a statement earlier in the week. “Keep your Proud Boys, goon squads, and uncertified ‘poll watchers’ out of our city, Mr. President. Break the law here, and I’ve got something for you.”

Explaining his statement on CNN, Mr. Krasner said Friday that poll watchers in Pennsylvania are required to be certified and warned of consequences for anyone ignoring the rules.

“We’re going to be very vigilant, and we expect to have a very, very successful voting day,” he added.

