Federal investigators arrested an Ohio postal worker Friday and charged him with delaying the mail after police found an undelivered absentee ballot application and other election-related mail in his vehicle.

De’Andrian L. Rice, 27, had been nabbed by police two weeks ago on unrelated charges and they found the mail when they searched his car trunk. They reported him to U.S. Postal Service investigators.

They found one absentee ballot application, 15 pieces of voter participation center mail and 14 mailers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. They also found 32 Dolly Parton book club books and dozens of Cleveland water department mailings.

Federal prosecutors charged Mr. Rice with delay of mail.

“Americans depend upon the reliability and security of the U.S. mail, especially during this election season,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Actions by mail carriers and postal employees that violate this trust will result in federal prosecution.”

The absentee ballot application was delivered to the customer, and the rest of the mail was put back into the system to be delivered.

The Postal Service has emerged as a potential weak link as voters set records for cast ballots cast by mail this year.

Mail carriers have been charged in New Jersey and Florida, and one was fired in Kentucky after investigators said they found election materials that had been dumped.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.