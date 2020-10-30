PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit woman who said she fatally shot her husband in self-defense is facing opposition from his family as she tries to leave prison.

Tina Talbot was scheduled to be released on parole in November, but a lawsuit in Oakland County court has suspended the process.

“I just want to know, ‘How is this helping?’” Talbot, 53, told the Detroit Free Press. “I went from a situation where I was a prisoner in my own home and now I am a prisoner again.”

Talbot was eligible for parole after 20 months in custody. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2019 in the death of Milosz Szczepanowicz of Waterford Township.

Talbot said her husband had beaten her for days and threatened to kill her and their son. She was admitted to a hospital for her injuries, the Free Press reported.

“The Michigan Department of Corrections is making a mistake of releasing Tina Talbot after being in prison 20 months,” said Daniela Szczepanowicz, the sister of Szczepanowicz.

