Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he thinks President Trump has “improved dramatically” since the second and final presidential debate last week and that Mr. Trump still retains an edge over Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden when it comes to who voters trust on the economy.

“I think since the last debate, the president has improved dramatically,” Mr. McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

He pointed to strong third-quarter GDP numbers and said people are correct to trust Mr. Trump on the economy.

“That’s the one area the president has continued to dominate in all the polls,” the Kentucky Republican said. “People have more confidence in him to deal with the economy than Joe Biden. I think that’s a correct assumption.”

He did acknowledge that the economy is still “struggling to get back on its feet.”

Mr. McConnell also said there would be “no oversight” of a would-be Biden administration if Democrats also retain the House and re-take control of the U.S. Senate.

“The solution to this is 51 Republican senators,” he said. “If [Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer is setting the agenda in the United States Senate, you can predict the worst. We will go hard left. The country will not look the same after two years of that as it does today.”

As he has for nearly the entire cycle, Mr. McConnell said it’s a 50-50 proposition when it comes to the GOP’s prospects for retaining control of the U.S. Senate.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority.

