Four days out from Election Day more people have voted in Texas than in all of 2016.

That’s according to Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election tracker.

“Texas just surpassed its 2016 total votes cast w/ one day of early voting & Election Day left to go,” Mr. Wasserman said on Twitter. “The state is reporting 9,009,850 votes already cast, vs. the all-time record of 8,969,226 in 2016. This is massive.”

Breaking: Texas just surpassed its 2016 total votes cast w/ one day of early voting & Election Day left to go.



The state is reporting 9,009,850 votes already cast, vs. the all-time record of 8,969,226 in 2016. This is massive. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 30, 2020

Democrats have dreamed of carrying Texas and its 38 electoral votes in a presidential election.

They also are hoping to pick up the seats they need to control the Texas House of Representatives for the first time since 2002.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.