NEW ORLEANS — A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city’s French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush.”

The officers were on routine patrol when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said.

Ferguson said one officer was shot in the left cheek, below the eye and was listed in serious but stable condition. “The bullet is lodged in his skull,” he said.

The other officer had minor abrasions to an arm.

“This is a dark day for our officers and I ask that you keep them in your prayers,” he said.

Both officers were brought to a hospital by other officers who responded to the scene, Ferguson said.

The suspect was apprehended by other responding officers and a gun was also found, the superintendent said.

The suspect was also transported to a hospital because of an unknown medical condition, according to the official. “Our officers did not discharge any weapons in this incident,” Ferguson said. “He was not physically harmed.”

“Our officers didn’t have any engagement with this individual,” he said. “They were going in different directions and as he crossed the intersection he began to fire on our officers.”

Ferguson said they are working to identify the suspect, who refused to provide his name or any other information.

The officer who was shot in the face has been with the force for four years, the other officer is a 16-year veteran of the department, Ferguson said.

The officers’ names were not immediately released.

