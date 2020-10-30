WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A 22-month-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in his abdomen as he sat inside a minivan, police said.

Damien Lopez Rumbo is being treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Winston-Salem police said officers responding to a call on Wednesday found the boy inside a blue minivan with the gunshot wound. Police said it isn’t clear whether a person in the vehicle accidentally fired a gun or if the boy was an innocent bystander in an intentional shooting intended for another person.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

