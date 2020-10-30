Both President Trump and Joseph R. Biden are signaling that the presidential election could hinge on the outcome in Pennsylvania, which Mr. Trump carried narrowly in 2016.

The Biden campaign announced Friday that Mr. Biden will appear in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The campaign also announced Mr. Biden, his wife Jill, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff will “fan out across all four corners of the state” on Monday, the day before Election Day.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold three rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday after holding three rallies there on Monday.

Mr. Biden currently holds about a 4-point lead over Mr. Trump in Pennsylvania in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

Former President Barack Obama rallied with Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia on the eve of the 2016 election, but Mr. Trump ended up carrying the state by about 44,000 votes en route to his win.

Election projection experts are warning there’s a good chance they won’t be able to declare a clear winner on Nov. 3 in part because of increased vote-by-mail options during the coronavirus pandemic and the ballots that could be arriving on or, in some states, after Election Day.

“Pennsylvania has had a record amount of early vote, vote by mail, and they’re also the center of a lot of legal cases,” said Scott Tranter with Decision Desk HQ.

The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand a state Supreme Court ruling allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if they’re received up to three days after Election Day in Pennsylvania.

But state officials are advising local counties to separate out all the ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and count them after in-person and other mail ballots are counted in the event of another legal challenge.

Mr. Tranter said his race call team is going to be “extra sure” about making definitive declarations about states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“A state like Michigan, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania — we want to be very certain we know how many votes are out left and we want to know where some of the shift is,” he said at an event hosted by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics this week.

“Hey, Biden could be up 3 or Trump could be up 3 and we think there’s not that many votes left, but these county registrars — they got boxes everywhere,” he said. “[It] doesn’t mean there’s fraud — it just means they got a lot more to count and they got to communicate that.”

