The Pentagon has designated a single person within the Department of Defense to be responsible for the supervision of space warfighting.

The Department of Defense this week established the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy. The office is established under the authority of the most recent National Defense Authorization Act, officials said.

“The Department of Defense continues the most significant transformation in the history of the U.S. national security space program,” said Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist.

The position will provide civilian oversight of U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command. It will “bring focus to long-term strategic competition,” as outlined in the U.S. National Defense Strategy, officials said.

Justin Johnson, a senior staffer for Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, has been designated as the official performing the duties of the office until someone is nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Gregory Pejic will act as Mr. Johnson’s deputy until someone is appointed to the position.

