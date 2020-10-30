NEW YORK (AP) - A driver who drove while drunk and high, setting off a 2018 multi-car pileup that killed a man and injured others, was sentenced Friday to six to 15 years in prison.

Alex Elicier, 31, of Brooklyn, had pleaded guilty in July to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from the August 2018 crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens.

Prosecutors said he was weaving through early morning traffic when he crashed into the back of an Acura at more than 80 mph, sending it into the guardrail and then airborne before it landed and was hit by another car.

A passenger and two dogs in the Acura were killed. Prosecutors said seven cars were either hit with debris or crashed in the incident.

Prosecutors said Elicier’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit and he also tested positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes people to get high.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.