TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kansas man has been arrested in the Seattle area and is awaiting extradition, authorities say.

Latrelle Sheneice Praylow, 31, was charged Friday with first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Christopher McMillon, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

A family member found McMillon, who was 38, dead in his home Oct. 3 while checking to see why he failed to appear at a youth basketball game. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots earlier that day.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said Praylow was taken into custody Thursday evening and is jailed in King County, Washington. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said an extradition hearing is set for Monday.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Praylow has past Shawnee County convictions for forgery, theft and the criminal possession of a weapon.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Tishara Renee Moran, 27, is jailed on $1 million bond on charges of first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery in the killing. Authorities also are seeking a third person for questioning in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.