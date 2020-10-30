President Trump slammed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday for capping attendance at his campaign rally at 250 people.

“We have 25,000 people in Minnesota … 25,000 people want to be there and they say you can only have 250 people,” Mr. Trump said as he departed the White House for a campaign swing in three Midwestern states. “They thought I’d cancel. I’m not canceling.”

The rally was initially planned at the Rochester airport, but Mr. Ellison demanded a “COVID preparedness plan” from local officials and the Republican National Committee to make sure they guard against spreading the disease.

The event was then moved to Dodge Center, but Mr. Ellison’s office asked again the Trump campaign and the owner of the building for their COVID plan. The Trump campaign then moved the event back to the airport, where the rally will be limited to 250 people.

“Thanks to the free speech-stifling dictates of Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, only the first 250 people will be admitted,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. “Without question, Minnesota Democrats had hoped that the president would simply cancel the event, but he will not allow partisan politicians to deprive people of their First Amendment rights to gather peacefully to hear directly from the president of the United States.”

Mr. Trump said he stopped riots in Minneapolis earlier this year and that voters are angry at liberal Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. He predicted he’ll be the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1972.

