President Trump poked fun at Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday for wearing a mask at his campaign rally in Michigan.

“Are you wearing a mask?” the president called out incredulously to Ms. Ingraham, who was standing below the stage in the crowd.

“I can’t recognize you. Is that a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask. Look at you. Whoa! Whoa!”

Mr. Trump told the crowd, “She’s being very politically correct.”

