President Trump on Friday told a Minnesota rally that the election was their chance to deal a blow to the “arrogant far left” that allowed unchecked rioting this summer.

“We’re not just running against sleepy Joe Biden. We’re running against the arrogant far left,” Mr. Trump told a small rally crowd at an airport in Rochester.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz limited the crowd to 250, citing pandemic restrictions, but thousands of Trump fans still gathered outside the airport.

“The Democratic governor tried to silence the people of Minnesota and take away your freedom and your rights,” Mr. Trump said. “He would cancel — a word they are very familiar with, canceled, canceled culture — but I said no way I will never abandon the people.”

He said it was the Democrats’ same misaligned priorities that allowed looting, arson and violence during Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd.

“The radical left is determined to obliterate the middle class. They think they can take your money, attack your values, indoctrinate your children and silence your voices,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump nearly took Minnesota in 2016, falling just 1.5% short of being the first Republican presidential contender to win it since Richard Nixon.

The state is in play this year. Recent polls show Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden with a lead of between 3 points and 6 points, which doesn’t make him overly confident.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Biden paid a visit to St. Paul.

Mr. Trump also blasted Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a liberal Democrat.

“Keith Ellison sided with flag-burning extremists over law-abiding Americans,” said the president.

The rhetoric amplified Mr. Trump’s law-and-order message in a state that was on the front line of the summer’s protest violence, with more than 150 buildings burned and more than $500 million in damage in Minneapolis.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who were barred from entry by radical Democrats. You are American patriots,” Mr. Trump said.

