Health concerns based on the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the complete shuttering for at least a month of 25 U.S. cemeteries and memorials from World War I and II in France managed by the American Battle Monuments Commission, officials said.

The commission is following the guidance of French authorities “to align with country-specific requirements,” they said.

Lockdown measures came into force in France to tackle the country’s spiraling COVID-19 infections. People there have been ordered to remain at home except for essential work or medical reasons.

“While sites may be closed due to COVID-19, we continue our sacred mission to honor the service, achievements and sacrifice of the more than 200,000 U.S. service members buried and memorialized at our sites,” the commission said in a statement.

The American Battle Monuments Commission oversees U.S. military cemeteries and monuments in 17 countries around the world. They will follow local and U.S. guidance in each country regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

