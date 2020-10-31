ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 18-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in St. Louis.

Ezell Johnson III was fatally shot Oct. 22 in the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood. Authorities said Saturday that 18-year-old Tevin Collins is charged in his death.

Police say Johnson was sitting in a car when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released a potential motive in the shooting.

Johnson is at least the 19th person age 17 or younger to be killed by gunfire in St. Louis in 2020.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.