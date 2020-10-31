President Trump on Saturday blasted the Supreme Court for a “terrible, political” decision allowing two key swing states to extend their deadlines for receiving ballots, and he predicted there will be “bedlam in our country” after Election Day.

Campaigning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the president said the high court’s rulings for Pennsylvania and North Carolina have made it likely that the nation won’t know who won the presidential election on Tuesday.

“This is a terrible thing that they’ve done to our country,” the president said. “And that’s the U.S. Supreme Court that I’m talking about. That’s a terrible, political, horrible decision that they made … you’re going to have bedlam in our country.”

In the Pennsylvania case, the high court refused a request from state Republicans to decide before Election Day whether election officials can continue receiving absentee ballots for three days after Nov. 3.

In the North Carolina case, the justices let stand lower court rulings that allowed the state to extend the deadline for receiving ballots for nine days after Election Day.

Some groups on the left have warned about street violence if Democrat Joseph R. Biden loses the election. Mr. Trump suggested there is also a danger from an uncertain outcome dragging on for days.

“We’re going to be waiting,” he said. “November 3rd is going to come and go, and we’re not going to know. And you’re going to have this period of nine days or seven days, or whatever it is, and many bad things — ballots are going to be — ‘Oh, we just found 10,000 ballots. We just found another 10,000.’ This is a horrible thing that the United States Supreme Court has done to our country, and I say it, and I say it loud, and I say it proud. We have to know who won.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.