Halloween in 2020 includes two events that have nothing to do with costumes, candy or even the coronavirus pandemic. The night plays host to both a full Blue Moon, a Harvest Moon — and the annual moment when Americans turn their clocks back.

It’s complicated.

“The second full moon for the month of October brightens the sky on Halloween, illuminating the night,” reported the U.S. Naval Observatory in an advisory that says the moon takes command of the sky at 6:49 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

“The Oct. 31 full moon also happens to be a ‘Blue Moon,’ a designation for the second full moon to occur in a single calendar month. Blue Moons are relatively rare as well, occurring on average just once every 2.5 years or so. We last saw one in March 2018,” reported Space.com.

The moon that rises on Saturday night is also a “Hunter’s Moon,” a traditional name for the first full moon after the annual Harvest Moon.

“The Harvest Moon is the one that falls closest to the Northern Hemisphere autumnal equinox, which occurred this year on Sept. 22. In 2020, that distinction went to the full moon of Oct. 1,” Space.com explained.

And what about our clocks? The observatory recommends setting them back an hour at bedtime; the U.S. reverts to Standard Time at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

“This annual ritual has never been popular since it was first legislated by Congress in 1918, and today there are a growing number of communities who would like to see it disappear,” said the Naval Observatory — which houses the nation’s “Master Clock” and maintains the reference for “precise time” for the Department of Defense.

Daylight saving time returns March 14.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott — both Florida Republicans — introduced legislation in September that would keep the U.S. on Daylight Saving Time through Nov. 7, 2021. The lawmakers maintain that the bill would provide one year of stability for families dealing with the disruptions of COVID-19.

“Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Mr. Rubio said on introducing the legislation.

