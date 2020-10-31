Kentucky State Police faced condemnation after a training document that repeatedly quoted Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and encouraged cadets to become “ruthless” killers came to light Friday.

Outrage erupted across Kentucky and elsewhere after the KSP training document, a slideshow titled “The Warrior Mindset,” was obtained and published by student journalists in the state.

According to a state police spokeswoman, the offending document has been out of use for seven years.

Hitler is cited throughout the 33-slide presentation, including a quote of his encouraging violence that appeared in “Mein Kampf,” the manifesto he wrote in the 1920s before rising to power.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” reacted Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

“It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media,” Mr. Beshear said in a statement Friday. “We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action.”

The slideshow was obtained by student journalists at Manual High School in Louisville, Ky., and subsequently published online by the school’s newspaper, the Manual RedEye, earlier Friday.

Quotes from various sources, attributed and otherwise, appear throughout the presentation, ranging from Hitler and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, to Gandhi, Sun Tzu and others, including the comic book character Batman.

Hitler is quoted more than any other person included in the presentation, however. Hitler is cited three times, including the line from “Mein Kampf” and two other quotes attributed to him.

“The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence,” reads one of the three Hitler quotes included in the KSP slideshow.

Other slides contained similar language advocating violence, including one that stated: “Be the loving father, spouse and friend as well as the ruthless killer.”

The Anti-Defamation League called including the Hitler quotes “entirely inexcusable.” The head of the state branch of the American Civil Liberties Union said it was “completely unacceptable.”

Manual RedEye reported that it received the slideshow from a local attorney who had requested the KSP materials through a public records request and then shared them with the school.

KSP, the state’s second-largest police form, is a component of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. A representative for that agency told The Washington Times a review is underway.

“It is unacceptable that this material was ever included in the training of law enforcement,” communications director Morgan Hall told The Times. “Our administration does not condone the use of this material.”

The slideshow is not currently used in any training materials and was removed seven years ago in 2013, Ms. Hall told The Times.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.