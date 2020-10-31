WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - A 38-year-old man was shot to death while sitting on a back porch in Waterbury, police said.

The Republican-American reported that the man was sitting with a friend on the back porch of a house when a shot was fired at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The friend called 911 and the shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was shot in the abdomen.

The shooting victim was not immediately identified. No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.