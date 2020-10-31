Sheriff’s deputies and police pepper-sprayed a group of demonstrators who marched to a polling place in Graham, North Carolina, on Saturday, and at least 12 people were arrested.

The sheriff’s office said the voter rally was ended due to safety concerns. Some of those involved called it a case of voter intimidation.

Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein called the incident “troubling” and said he has asked to speak with Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson, whose deputies were involved. Mr. Stein, who visited the courthouse after hearing about the incident, said it doesn’t appear that anyone was prevented from voting.

“All eligible voters in North Carolina have a constitutional right to cast their vote safely and securely, without threats or intimidation,” Mr. Stein said on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office said in a tweet, “Unfortunately the rally in Graham ended due to concerns for the safety of all.”

A group of about 200 marchers walked with a police escort from Wayman’s Chapel AME Church to Court Square, where they held a rally encouraging people to vote, according to the News & Observer. The “I am change” event was organized by the Rev. Greg Drumwright of the Citadel Church in Greensboro, according to his website.

