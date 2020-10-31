President Trump has pulled into the lead in Iowa over Democrat Joseph R. Biden, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released on Saturday.

The president leads by 7 percentage points over Mr. Biden, 48 percent to 41 percent. In September, the same survey found the candidates tied at 47 percent.

The poll of 814 likely Iowa voters was conducted by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines from Oct. 26-29, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Mr. Biden campaigned in Iowa on Friday. The president will hold a rally in Dubuque on Sunday.

“The president is holding demographic groups that he won in Iowa four years ago, and that would give someone a certain level of comfort with their standing,” J. Ann Selzer, president of the polling company, told the Register. “There’s a consistent story in 2020 to what happened in 2016.”

Mr. Trump won Iowa in 2016 by 9.4 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

