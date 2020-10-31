By - Associated Press - Saturday, October 31, 2020

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) - The Deadwood Police Department reported a woman died on the dance floor of a casino after a shooting early Saturday.

The Rapid City Journal reported the incident occurred at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex. Medics attempted to revive the woman, but were unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending family notification.

The Deadwood Police Department said they are investigating the incident with assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide